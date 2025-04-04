Simba coach says comeback possible against Al Masry

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club head coach, Fadlu Davids, has expressed confidence that his team will overturn the results and progress to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup against Al Masry.

Simba lost 2-0 in the first match of the quarterfinals held at the New Suez Stadium, also known as as-Suways (Suez). Al Masry scored a goal in each half to secure a significant victory at their home venue.

The two teams will meet in the return leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 9 at 5pm East African Time.

Related Simba face a tall order to eliminate Al Masry in CAF Confederation Cup quarters Sports

Al Masry celebrated their first goal in the 16th minute, with Abderrahim Deghmoum capitalizing on a well-timed pass from Youssef El Gohary. Nigerian forward John Ebuka sealed a hard-fought victory for the Egyptian side in the 89th minute.

The result means that Simba need a 3-0 victory against Al Masry in order to progress to the next stage. Should the score become 2-0 in favour of Simba, the match will go to extra time, and if the score remains the same, a penalty shootout will decide the winner.

Fadlu admitted that his team made mistakes, allowing Al Masry to score the two goals in a match they dominated.

“We started well but didn’t capitalize on our chances. We dominated possession with 59 percent and took 18 shots compared to their seven. But we lacked precision, and that cost us,” said Fadlu.

He added that they had every reason to win the match, as they managed to possess the ball for most of the game. “We are sure to rectify all mistakes that led to our loss in the first leg. We are confident that we can overturn the results and qualify for the next stage at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium,” said Fadlu.

Simba made several goal attempts, but only seven of their 18 shots were on target.





Refereeing controversy

Simba chairman Murtaza Mangungu has voiced concerns over the officiating in the first leg, particularly regarding referee Boubou Traore’s failure to consult VAR on two controversial incidents.

Al Masry’s goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad appeared to foul Leonel Ateba in the penalty box, while Kibu Denis was also brought down in a dangerous area.