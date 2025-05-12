Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid and take over Brazil national team

Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil’s manager after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday.

"The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has announced the signing of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti," the federation said in a statement.

The 65-year-old Italian tactician is scheduled to assume his new role on 26 May, following the conclusion of the La Liga campaign.

Ancelotti departs the Santiago Bernabéu as one of the club’s most decorated managers, having won 15 major titles across two spells, including last season’s Champions League and La Liga double.

His impending exit comes after a recent El Clásico defeat to Barcelona, which left Real trailing the league leaders by seven points with only three matches remaining—effectively ending their title hopes.

The CBF hailed Ancelotti as a “legend” and highlighted the historic significance of appointing a foreign coach to lead the five-time world champions.

In its announcement, the federation praised his remarkable track record in European football and expressed optimism for a successful new era under his leadership.