Ateba's brace propels Simba to victory over KenGold FC

Dar es Salaam. Cameroonian striker Leonel Ateba scored twice today, December 18, 2024, to secure Simba SC a commanding 2-0 victory over KenGold FC at the KMC Complex.

The win marked Simba’s triumphant return to the Mainland Premier League.

Ateba opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a calmly taken penalty. The spot-kick was awarded by referee Ester Adabert from Singida after KenGold FC defender Martine Kavila fouled Awesu Awesu inside the box.

Ateba doubled Simba’s advantage just before halftime, heading in a well-delivered corner from left-back Valentine Nouma.

This crucial victory moves Simba to second place in the league standings with 31 points from 12 matches, just two points behind leaders Azam FC, who have played three more matches and accumulated 33 points from 15 games. On the other hand, the loss further deepens KenGold FC’s struggles.

They remain rooted at the bottom of the league table with only six points from 15 matches, making their path to survival increasingly difficult.

Despite their dominance, Simba could have scored more goals in the encounter.

Their attacking quartet, led by Ateba, Kibu Dennis, Awesu Awesu, and Ladack Chasambi, missed several clear scoring opportunities.

Ateba himself came close to a hat trick but failed to convert due to lapses in concentration.

KenGold FC offered little in attack, primarily employing defensive tactics to limit further damage.

However, their strategy allowed Simba to dominate possession and dictate the flow of the match.

Simba head coach Fadlu Davids was pleased with the victory but acknowledged room for improvement.

“The players deserve credit for securing all three points. We are now focusing on the upcoming matches as the league gains momentum,” he said.

KenGold FC head coach Omari Kapilima blamed his players’ lack of focus for the defeat.

“Our mistakes cost us the game, and we were punished for them. We will return to the training ground to address these errors and rebuild our players’ confidence,” said Kapilima.