Simba back in league action as they take on KenGold FC

Dar es Salaam. After intense action in the CAF Confederation Cup, one of Tanzania’s football giants, Simba SC, return to the local league today as they face KenGold FC at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Simba, who last Sunday recorded a 2-1 victory over CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the CAF Confederation Cup Group A match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, will be in action starting at 4pm against the bottom-placed team in the league with six points from 14 matches.

The Msimbazi Street giants have not featured in the domestic league for about 25 days, with their last match having taken place on November 22 against Pamba Jiji FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, where they won 1-0.

So far, Simba are placed third in the league standings with 28 points from 11 matches, and victory will lift them to the top position. However, this will depend on the result of the match between Azam FC and Fountain Gate FC, who were expected to clash last night at the Azam Complex. In the current standings, Azam FC are at the top with 30 points from 14 matches, while Singida Black Stars are second with 30 points, separated from Azam FC by a two -goal difference. Azam FC have 13 goals, while Singida Black Stars 11.

The defending league champions, Young Africans (Yanga), are fourth with 27 points from 11 matches.

Another team completing the top five is Tabora United, with 24 points from 14 matches. Simba SC head coach Fadlu Davids said his players are in good shape ahead of the encounter.

“We are just coming from a tough CAF Confederation Cup match, and my players have only had a recovery session. We have watched KenGold FC several times, including their matches against Yanga and more recently against Namungo FC,” said Davids.

For his part, KenGold FC head coach Omari Kapilima said they have prepared well and taken all necessary precautions ahead of the match.