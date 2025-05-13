Aziz Ki, Dube, Nzengeli shine as Yanga open four-point lead over Simba

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) continued their impressive run in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League with a convincing 3-0 victory over Namungo FC at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam, today, May 13, 2025.

The win saw Yanga extend their lead at the top of the league table to four points ahead of their arch-rivals Simba SC. Yanga have now collected 73 points from 27 matches, while Simba, who still have one match in hand, sit second with 69 points from 26 matches.

Yanga opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Burkinabe midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki, who capitalized on a brilliant pass from Congolese winger Maxi Nzengeli. Just four minutes later, Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube doubled the lead after a commendable piece of work by right-back Kibwana Shomari, who set up the goal with a well-timed cross.

The Jangwani Street giants sealed the victory in the second half with a third goal from Maxi Nzengeli, who was rewarded for his earlier assist. The goal came following a clever pass from substitute Israel Mwenda, who replaced Kibwana Shomari just before the second half began.

Yanga’s clinical display not only demonstrated their attacking depth but also reinforced their position as the team to beat this season. With only a few matches remaining, the pressure is now on Simba to win their game in hand and close the gap if they hope to retain any hope of challenging for the title.

In contrast to Yanga’s triumph, it was a heartbreaking day for Kagera Sugar, who have officially been relegated to the Championship division for next season. The Bukoba-based club, which has been a mainstay in the Premier League since 2005, joins debutants KenGold FC as the two teams confirmed to drop to the lower division.

With only two matches left to play, Kagera Sugar have managed just 22 points. Even if they win their remaining fixtures, they will reach a maximum of 28 points — a tally insufficient to surpass the 14 teams above them in the standings.

The relegation battle still looms large for other teams near the bottom. Fountain Gate FC, with 29 points, and KMC, with 30 points, remain in danger of being dragged into the relegation playoffs, depending on the results of the remaining fixtures.