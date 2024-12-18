Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to be equipped with over 200 security cameras to counter violence

Dar es Salaam. The Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, has issued a stern warning to football fans who engage in violent behaviour at stadiums, stating that they will face strict action as the government is upgrading security with the installation of over 200 cameras.

Msigwa made the remarks today, December 18, 2024, during a meeting with stakeholders in the media sector held by the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, in Dar es Salaam.

“The renovations underway at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium are extensive. We are installing over 200 cameras. If you damage a seat, we will deal with you,” he declared.

On December 15, chaos broke out during the CAF Confederation Cup match between Simba SC and CS Sfaxien, resulting in damage to over 200 seats and injuries to several fans.