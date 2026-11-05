Birdi needs top-eight finish to clinch national rally title

Dar es Salaam. Manveer Birdi holds the advantage in the race for the 2026 Tanzania National Rally Championship (NRC) title, but defending champion Ahmed Huwel stands between him and a successful end to the season as the two prepare for the Asas Guru Nanak Rally in Arusha on November 15.

The 160-kilometre event, to be staged around Makuyuni, will provide the final opportunity for Huwel to overturn the championship standings, while Birdi needs only a top-eight finish to secure the national crown.

According to the latest overall driver standings after four championship rounds, Birdi leads with 140 points, 21 ahead of Huwel, who has accumulated 119. The gap gives the Asas Rally Team driver a considerable advantage, although the defending champion still has an opportunity to make the season finale competitive.

The difference between the two drivers is particularly interesting because their approaches to the final contest are likely to be different. Birdi's priority will be to protect his points advantage, avoid unnecessary risks and ensure he finishes inside the required top eight. Huwel, meanwhile, must push for a strong result and hope his rival suffers a setback.

For Birdi, the situation represents the reward for a campaign built on consistency and important victories. His strongest performances came in Morogoro, where he won the Mkwawa Leaf Rally in September before repeating his success in the National Rally Championship classification at the Serengeti Rally in October.

At the Mkwawa Leaf Rally, Birdi, navigated by Zubayr Piredina in a Skoda Fabia, clocked one hour, 14 minutes and 51 seconds to beat Huwel, who finished in 1:16:20. The closely contested result demonstrated Birdi's ability to respond under pressure, particularly after Huwel had started strongly in the opening stages.

Birdi strengthened his championship position at the Serengeti Rally, which also hosted the final round of the 2026 African Rally Championship (ARC).

Driving the Skoda Fabia Evo alongside Piredina, he finished second overall in the continental competition in 2:03:11.5, just 33.7 seconds behind Kenya's Karan Patel. More importantly for his domestic ambitions, Birdi won the NRC classification and collected five additional points after recording the fastest time on the final Power Stage.

Huwel also competed in the event, finishing fourth in the ARC classification and second in the domestic NRC standings. The result left him needing a stronger performance in Arusha to keep his championship defence alive.

However, the Iringa-based driver has reasons to believe he can still mount a challenge. His experience of winning last season's national championship and his ability to compete at the front of domestic and continental events make him a significant threat if Birdi encounters difficulties.

The overall standings also reveal the competitiveness of this year's championship. Harinder Deere is third with 91 points, while Waleed Nahdi and Kartic Valambia share fourth position on 76. Marey Kithiri follows on 70, with Gurpal Sandhu seventh on 66.

Beyond the title contest, the Arusha event is expected to attract at least 25 entries, according to Arusha Motor Sports Club secretary Monica Lyimo. Preparations include route arrangements and logistical planning, with November 14 reserved for vehicle scrutineering and reconnaissance before the competitive action

The closing round therefore presents contrasting objectives for the leading contenders. Birdi is chasing the consistency required to complete his campaign with a championship, while Huwel needs an outstanding performance to prevent the title from changing hands.

For Birdi, the mathematics are favourable, but rallying remains unpredictable, with mechanical problems, navigation errors and accidents capable of changing a competition's direction.