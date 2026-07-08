Burundi rugby tournament boosts Tanzanian players

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Men’s and Women’s National Rugby Teams have returned from Burundi after competing in a regional international tournament that also featured hosts Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), gaining valuable experience as they continue preparations for future competitions.

The tour marked a significant milestone for Tanzanian rugby, as it was the first time that both the men’s and women’s national teams travelled together to represent the country at the same international tournament.

Beyond the results, the competition offered an important platform for the players to test themselves against strong regional opponents and build experience at the continental level.

The women’s team faced Burundi and Uganda in the group stage but was unable to register a victory, finishing third in the standings. Despite the outcome, the players benefited from valuable competitive exposure that is expected to contribute to the team’s long-term development.

The men’s side also endured a challenging campaign, opening with a hard-fought goalless draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo before suffering defeats to Uganda and Burundi. The results saw Tanzania finish third in its group without recording a victory.

Although both teams fell short of progressing beyond the group stage, they displayed determination, discipline and resilience throughout the tournament.

Tanzania Rugby Union believes the experience will play an important role in the continued growth of both national teams as they prepare for upcoming regional and continental assignments.

On their return journey, the Tanzanian delegation paid a courtesy visit to the country’s Ambassador to Burundi, where they briefed him on the progress of rugby in Tanzania and the steady development of both the men’s and women’s programmes. As a token of appreciation, the delegation presented the Ambassador with an official Tanzania Rugby jersey.

The Ambassador welcomed the players and officials, commending the progress the sport has made in Tanzania and encouraging the teams to continue representing the country with pride while raising its profile on the international stage.

Tanzania Rugby Union said the Burundi tour has laid another important foundation in its long-term development strategy.