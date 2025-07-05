TBF bans Dodoma women’s team over match-fixing scandal

Dar e es Salaam. The Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has taken firm disciplinary action following a shocking match-fixing scandal that has rocked the 2025 CRDB Taifa Cup tournament.

The decision, announced in an official statement dated July 3, 2025, sees the entire Dodoma regional women’s basketball team, their coaching staff, and regional basketball officials banned from all basketball activities for varying durations.

The penalties come in response to serious violations during the semi-final match number 72, in which Dodoma’s Mazengo Queens played against Dar es Salaam’s Dream Team.

The federation’s executive committee acted on a detailed report submitted by the match commissioner, which revealed clear signs of deliberate result manipulation during the game. According to the TBF, the findings pointed to coordinated actions by team officials and players that amounted to unethical conduct and brought the integrity of the competition into question.

After reviewing the report and gathering evidence, the TBF found Dodoma’s entire women’s technical bench and management responsible for orchestrating a match-fixing scheme, violating not only the tournament’s regulations but also the disciplinary codes set by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

As a result, the federation has imposed two-year bans on two top officials from the Dodoma Regional Basketball Association (DORBA): Chairman Emmanuel Mushi and Secretary General Augustino Makula. The TBF stated that both individuals are prohibited from participating in or being associated with any basketball activities both within and outside the country during the suspension period.

Even more severe is the action taken against the entire technical bench of the Dodoma women’s team. The coaching and support staff—including head coach Adam Msafiri Harenger, assistant coaches Romanus Anania Mwamba and Ali Issa Buluba, team analyst Joseph Mattle, the team doctor, and the statistician—have all been banned for two years. This blanket punishment removes the entire leadership structure of the women’s team and sets a strict precedent for any technical staff found guilty of unethical practices.

In addition, the Dodoma women's basketball team itself has been disqualified from participating in any basketball-related activity for two years.

This means the region’s women’s team will be absent from all local and international tournaments under the TBF calendar until July 2027. The punishment effectively shuts down the region’s women’s basketball operations for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps most devastating for the athletes involved is the suspension of all 12 players who took part in the controversial match. The TBF named each of the suspended players, stating that they will serve one-year bans from any basketball activities.

The suspended players are Mahewa Matewa, Gloria Mbeda, Nasra Bakari, Jesca Mbowe, Juliana Mashaka, Maryciana Mashauri, Mecklina Mwita, Monica Mtangi, Martina Joseph, Christina Lenga, Mozah Bakari, and Sarafina Yabele. During this period, they are not allowed to participate in any matches, trainings, or basketball-related programs within Tanzania or internationally.

The TBF emphasized that these punishments are aimed at protecting the integrity of the game and sending a strong message that match-fixing, or any form of unethical behavior, will not be tolerated. The federation expressed its regret over the incident, apologizing to stakeholders, sponsors such as CRDB Bank and Azam Media, and the wider public.