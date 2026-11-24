26 minutes. That’s how long Kevin De Bruyne’s first return to the Etihad lasted. On 24 November, the Belgian gets a second chance, and this time the stakes are higher: Napoli are 27th, just outside the play-off places.

The league phase has passed the halfway mark: matchday 5 of 8 takes place on 24 and 25 November. There are 36 clubs in the competition. The top eight go straight through to the round of 16, teams placed 9th to 24th go into the knockout play-offs, and the rest are out. After this week, only three matchdays remain, and there’s less and less room for error.

PSG and Real Madrid have 12 points each, Arsenal are third with 10, and Manchester City sit seventh with 9. Napoli are 27th with three points. For some, this matchday is a chance to secure a top-8 spot. For others, it’s a chance to get back in the race.

24 November. Manchester City vs Napoli: unfinished business

In September 2025, De Bruyne’s return was cut short after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off. Napoli’s coach at the time, Antonio Conte, sacrificed his playmaker to shore up the defence. Manchester City won 2-0, and Erling Haaland opened the scoring.

A lot has changed since then. Napoli are now coached by Massimiliano Allegri, while Manchester City, under Enzo Maresca, are only seventh. The one constant is Haaland, De Bruyne’s former teammate, who was celebrating last time while the Belgian watched from the bench. For Napoli, this match will decide a lot: either they get back in the race, or they can almost say goodbye to the play-offs.

What else is on 24 November?

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund. Bukayo Saka, who has a goal and an assist in three matches, will miss the game with a thigh injury. That makes it another test of Arsenal’s squad depth. One more storyline to watch: Ethan Nwaneri is an Arsenal player, but he’ll face his own club in a Dortmund shirt, where he’s on loan.

Real Madrid vs PSV. Los Blancos are second with a perfect 12 points, while the Dutch side sit 24th. Vinícius Júnior is having a poor campaign so far and has become the main target for criticism. The PSV match is a good chance for the Brazilian to bounce back.

What to watch on 25 November

Atlético Madrid vs Viking: the Madrid side are the favourites, but the Norwegians have already shown character by thrashing Sabah 4-1. Julián Álvarez has a goal and an assist in four Champions League matches.

In Inter vs Stuttgart, keep an eye on Lautaro Martínez: two goals and an assist in just two games in the competition.

Also on the schedule: PSG vs Roma; Lille vs Bayern Munich, who are without the injured Kane and Olise; Club Brugge vs Liverpool; and Sporting vs Manchester United, where Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first European match with the team.

Grand Football Quest

Matchday 5 brings the last Champions League matches that count towards Stage 1 of the Grand Football Quest promo (until 30 November). Bets on the Champions League and Europe’s top leagues count towards the promo, and when the stage ends, participants receive a free bet of up to $50.

How to take part:

1. Click “Take part” on the promo page.

2. Place bets of $5 or more on Champions League and top European league matches: singles with odds of at least 1.50, or accumulators where each selection has odds of at least 1.40. Totals and handicaps don’t count.

3. Get your free bet within 72 hours after the stage ends. It’s valid for 7 days and must be used on an accumulator with at least 3 selections and odds of at least 1.50.