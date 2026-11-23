







Yanga are banking on home advantage to build their CAF Champions League quarter-final ambitions, but coach Fadlu Davids insists his side will not adopt a defensive mentality when they travel for their Group B assignments.

Davids and influential midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki have emphasised the importance of turning home matches into victories while maintaining the determination to compete for points away, as the Jangwani giants prepare for their continental campaign.

With last season’s group-stage exit still fresh, Yanga are determined to make a stronger impression this time, using their attacking quality, experience and confidence to navigate a demanding group featuring Algeria’s MC Alger, Tunisia’s Club Africain and Egypt’s Zamalek.

Davids believes his squad has enough quality to compete without resorting to overly defensive tactics, arguing that Yanga must take advantage of their strengths rather than surrender initiative to opponents.

“Our plan is to win all the matches we play at home. We know the importance of collecting maximum points in front of our supporters, but that does not mean we go away with the intention of defending only,” Davids said.

The South African coach insists Yanga possess players capable of creating opportunities, attacking opponents and deciding matches, qualities he wants to see expressed throughout the group stage.

“With the squad we have, there is no reason to park the bus at home. We have quality players and experience in this competition. We should use that quality to create results and look for victories,” he added.

The approach will be particularly important in their three away fixtures, where Davids expects his technical bench to develop specific tactical plans to help the team remain competitive and return with valuable points.

“We will have a special plan for our away matches. We know it will not be easy, but we cannot go there with the intention of defending only. We want to fight for points even when we are away,” he said.

Yanga's home matches will all be played at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, giving the club an opportunity to establish a winning rhythm in front of their supporters while adapting to the demands of travelling across North Africa.

Their campaign begins on November 28 against MC Alger, before travelling to Tunisia to face Club Africain on December 5. The third assignment will be against Zamalek in Egypt on December 18, a fixture that could provide an early measure of their continental ambitions.

The group presents a stern examination, with all three opponents carrying significant African experience, making home victories particularly important in determining the teams that advance to the quarter-finals.

Yanga enter the campaign with encouraging domestic form, having won nine, drawn one and lost one of their 11 league matches, collecting 28 points, scoring 25 goals and conceding five to sit second behind Simba.

Davids also made a positive start after taking charge, guiding Yanga to a 2-0 victory over Polisi Tanzania on November 20 in his first league match, with the result providing a timely confidence boost ahead of the continental challenge.