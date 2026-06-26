After goals galore at World Cup, Paraguay and Australia serve up a snoozefest

California. In a World Cup packed with drama and a record number of goals, the drabbest of draws between Paraguay and Australia on Thursday was devoid of the ​urgency and action synonymous with group-stage finales in the sport's showpiece event.

The Group ‌D match had been billed as a winner-take-all encounter, but it turned out to be a cagey, stop-start affair, as two risk-averse sides seemed content to settle for a 0-0 draw likely good enough ​to see both through to the next round.

The point was celebrated as a win ​by the Australians, who sealed second spot and a place in the ⁠knockout phase for the third time.

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For Paraguay, the draw put them in a healthy ​spot to progress as one of the eight best third-place finishers at the expanded 48-team ​tournament.

Long before Thursday's game, co-hosts the United States had already been confirmed as group winners, while Turkey were eliminated early.

In the end, it was goal difference that decided Australia would finish second and avoid ​a group winner in the round of 32.

The sellout crowd at the San Francisco Bay ​Area Stadium had been in high spirits but soon turned to Mexican waves for enjoyment with the ‌flat ⁠game interrupted constantly by tough tackles and the referee's whistle.

It took Paraguay 53 minutes to win their sole corner of the game, and only their second of the tournament.

There were 19 attempts on goal overall, most coming from Australia, but few tested the two goalkeepers.

Both coaches ​chafed at suggestions from ​media they might have ⁠both settled for the draw.

"You can have opinions on how the game was played or what we both thought we needed, but ​we at no stage felt that we were playing for a draw," ​Australia coach ⁠Tony Popovic said.

"We tried to win the game and in the end, draws were enough for both nations." His Paraguay counterpart Gustavo Alfaro said his team defended well and found the Australians difficult ⁠to ​break down.

"Now we have to wait. There's some uncertainty ​to see if we qualify or not," he said.