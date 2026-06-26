Ecuador president declares national holiday after team reach World Cup knockout phase

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declared Friday a national holiday after the country's soccer team reached the knockout phase of the World Cup with a shock 2-1 win over Germany.
"Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough moments they went through, managed to recover and give this immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow, a holiday!" Noboa said in a post on X.
Ecuador needed victory in their final Group E match on Thursday following a defeat by Ivory Coast and a draw with Curacao.