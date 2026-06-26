Ecuador president declares national holiday after team reach World Cup knockout phase

 Ecuador fans celebrate after the match. PHOTO |  REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declared Friday a national holiday after the country's soccer ​team reached the knockout phase of ‌the World Cup with a shock 2-1 win over Germany.

"Thanks to the players and the coach who, ​despite the criticism, the insults, and the ​tough moments they went through, managed ⁠to recover and give this immense joy ​to the entire country. Tomorrow, a holiday!" Noboa ​said in a post on X.

Ecuador needed victory in their final Group E match on Thursday following ​a defeat by Ivory Coast and ​a draw with Curacao.

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The South American side conceded early ‌against ⁠the Germans but fought back to secure the win, sparking celebrations among fans at a sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium.

Germany had already ​been assured ​of qualification ⁠as group winners. Ivory Coast finished second after their 2-0 win ​over Curacao.

Ecuador qualified as one of ​the ⁠best eight third-placed teams, reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second ⁠time. ​They advanced to the round ​of 16 at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

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