Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are stepping up preparations for the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup group stage, with both clubs targeting positive starts as they seek to establish themselves among Africa’s leading teams.

The two sides head into the continental competition following contrasting domestic experiences, highlighted by Singida’s impressive 4-2 victory over Azam in their Mainland Premier League encounter on November 20.

That result has added an interesting dimension to their preparations, particularly for Azam, who must quickly recover their confidence before hosting Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli in their opening Group B fixture. Azam will play at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on Friday, November 27, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm East African Time (EAT).

Singida, meanwhile, face an away assignment against DR Congo's AS Maniema Union at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Sunday, November 29. The Group C encounter will also start at 4pm EAT. While Azam enjoy the advantage of playing on home soil, Singida face the challenge of opening their campaign away against opponents with considerable recent continental experience.

Azam seek response after derby setback

Azam's immediate priority will be to address the defensive weaknesses exposed against Singida, having surrendered a two-goal advantage after taking the lead through Feisal Salum's penalty and Zidane Sereri.

Singida responded through Emmanuel Keyekeh and James Mwashinga before Jonathan Sowah scored twice to complete the comeback. Despite that setback, Azam's continental preparations have been encouraging. They secured their second consecutive group-stage appearance after eliminating Egypt's ZED FC 2-1 on aggregate.

The Chamazi-based outfit drew 1-1 away in Cairo before Idd Nado scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 home victory on October 24. Their Group B opponents include Al Ahli Tripoli, Morocco's AS FAR and South Africa's Durban City, meaning Azam must maintain consistency against clubs with different levels of continental experience.

AS FAR are particularly dangerous, having won the Confederation Cup in 2005 and reached last season's CAF Champions League final. Al Ahli Tripoli also carry continental pedigree, having reached the Confederation Cup semi-finals in 2021/2022. Azam will therefore need a disciplined defensive approach and greater attacking efficiency to compete for one of the two quarter-final places.

Singida draw confidence from continental progress

Singida approach their assignment with renewed confidence after overcoming Kenya's Tusker FC 2-1 on aggregate to secure their second successive group-stage appearance.

They won the first leg 1-0 in Nairobi before drawing 1-1 in the return match at the Azam Complex Stadium on October 25.

Their earlier qualifying campaign was equally impressive, having eliminated South Sudan's Al-Ghazala 10-1 on aggregate, including a 7-1 away victory and a 3-0 home win.

Those results demonstrate their attacking potential, although their domestic performances have been less convincing. Before beating Azam, Singida had experienced difficulties in the Mainland Premier League, including defeats against Coastal Union and Mbeya City. Their 4-2 victory at Azam, however, offered an encouraging response and a timely confidence boost.

Their Group C opponents include Maniema Union, Zambia's Red Arrows and a fourth team whose identity remains subject to the outstanding qualifying process involving CR Belouizdad, AS Douanes and Hafia.

Maniema Union are a particularly serious challenge after reaching last season's Confederation Cup quarter-finals. They also demonstrated their attacking strength by eliminating Angola's Kabuscorp 8-2 on aggregate.

Red Arrows, meanwhile, made headlines by eliminating South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on penalties after their tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Head-to-head record favours Azam

Although Singida won the latest encounter, the historical rivalry between the two clubs favours Azam.

Available head-to-head statistics show that the teams have met 12 times, with Azam winning seven matches, Singida three and two ending in draws.

Their latest meeting on November 20 ended 4-2 in Singida's favour, while Azam had won the previous league encounter 2-1 on April 1.

The results underline the competitive nature of their rivalry, with both clubs demonstrating the ability to trouble each other

Consistency holds the key

For both Tanzanian representatives, the group stage presents an opportunity to measure their progress against established continental opponents.

Azam must restore their defensive organisation and take advantage of playing in Zanzibar, while Singida need to maintain their attacking confidence and demonstrate greater consistency away from home.