







Dar es Salaam. East Africa has declared its readiness to host a historic 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda promising to work together to deliver a memorable tournament that will showcase the region's organisational capacity, sporting ambitions and economic potential.

The commitment was reaffirmed yesterday during the official launch of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) AFCON 2027 coordination office in Dar es Salaam, where government ministers and football administrators from the three host nations expressed confidence in the preparations.

Tanzania's Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, said preparations were progressing well, expressing confidence that the region would successfully stage the continental showpiece.

Makonda described the tournament as an opportunity for East Africa to make history, saying the competition was coming home and the three countries were determined to deliver an outstanding event across all host cities.

He also thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the government's investment in sports infrastructure and other preparations, saying her commitment had played an important role in positioning Tanzania to undertake the responsibility of hosting Africa's biggest football competition.

The minister stressed that the ambition was not simply to host the tournament but to make it one of the best editions in AFCON history, with every host city expected to provide a memorable experience for participating teams, supporters, officials and visitors.

His remarks highlighted the importance of cooperation among the three countries, which will share responsibilities for organising the first AFCON finals to be jointly hosted by three nations.

Uganda's Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Mohammed Hussein also joined the regional commitment, emphasising the importance of working together to ensure the tournament's success.

Their participation underlined the PAMOJA spirit behind the hosting arrangement, with the three nations expected to coordinate preparations in infrastructure, security, transport, accommodation, logistics and tournament operations.

The launch was attended by CAF Secretary-General Samson Adamu, who welcomed the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament and highlighted the importance of the partnership between football and tourism.

Adamu said he had witnessed considerable excitement among Tanzanians during his recent engagements in the country.

"In the last few days, I have seen and experienced so much excitement in Tanzania around the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027. I can feel the passion from the people," he said.

He described the partnership between CAF and the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) as an important milestone in preparations, expressing confidence that it would increase the country's international visibility.

"On behalf of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, I would like to thank the Government of Tanzania, the Tanzania Tourist Board, the Tanzania Football Federation and the people of Tanzania," Adamu added.

The ceremony also featured the signing of a strategic tourism promotion agreement between CAF and TTB, under which Tanzania becomes an official sponsor of AFCON 2027.

The agreement will enable Tanzania to use the tournament's international reach to promote its tourism attractions, cultural heritage and investment opportunities.

TTB Director-General Dr Thereza Mugobi said the partnership would help position Tanzania as a leading tourism destination, encouraging football supporters, international media and other visitors to explore attractions beyond the stadiums.

She highlighted destinations including the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar, saying the country's ambition was to encourage visitors to stay longer, invest and return after the competition.

The launch also marked an important administrative development following CAF's relocation of its AFCON 2027 coordination operations from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

The coordination office will serve as the central link between CAF and the three host nations, facilitating the supervision of preparations and communication among the various organising structures.

Its responsibilities will cover competition management, infrastructure, security, transport, accommodation, marketing, media, broadcasting and logistics.

The relocation gives Tanzania a significant coordinating responsibility, although the three countries will continue to share the overall hosting obligations.

AFCON 2027 will run from June 19 to July 17, bringing together 24 national teams in what will be the first edition of the competition jointly hosted by three countries.

The tournament will be staged in six cities: Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar in Tanzania; Nairobi in Kenya; and Kampala and Hoima in Uganda.

The three hosts, however, still face the challenge of completing infrastructure projects, ensuring stadiums and training facilities meet CAF standards and coordinating cross-border movement for teams, officials and supporters.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has previously expressed confidence in the three countries' ability to host the competition, while acknowledging that significant work remains to meet the required deadlines.

In May, CAF and government and football leaders from the three nations established the PAMOJA Oversight Committee to provide strategic direction and supervise preparations.

With less than eight months remaining before the opening match, the launch of the coordination office represents another step towards turning the regional hosting ambition into reality.