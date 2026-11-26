







Dar es Salaam. The rising cost of land and housing in Dar es Salaam is widening the gap between wealthy property buyers and ordinary Tanzanians, exposing the challenge of balancing foreign investment, commercial interests and access to affordable homes.

The debate has intensified following remarks by Minister for Planning and Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo at the Tanzania Real Estate Expo (TAREX), where he defended foreign property acquisitions, arguing that many properties now owned by foreigners were originally sold by Tanzanians.

While the minister's argument highlights the rights of property owners to benefit from the market, the situation raises wider questions about who can afford to live in some of Dar es Salaam's most desirable neighbourhoods.

In areas such as Masaki, Oysterbay and Mikocheni, property prices have reached levels beyond the reach of most Tanzanians.

A 500-square-metre plot in Masaki can reportedly fetch up to $1 million, equivalent to about Sh2.6 billion, with prices frequently quoted in US dollars.

The trend reflects a property market increasingly shaped by high-income demand, while affordable housing remains a major challenge for ordinary households.

Tanzania is estimated to face an estimated housing deficit of over 3.8 million units and annual demand of approximately 200,000 homes.

Prof Mkumbo noted that most real estate developments currently target high-income earners – most of whom are foreigners, leaving a significant gap in the market for ordinary Tanzanians. “This imbalance has created a society increasingly divided along economic and geographical lines,” he said.

The issue, however, goes beyond foreign ownership. Housing institutions say the high cost of construction, expensive land, taxation and limited government support are making it increasingly difficult to provide homes that ordinary Tanzanians can afford.

The National Housing Corporation (NHC), Acting Manager for Public Affairs and Information, Yahya Charahani, explained that public housing institutions must operate commercially, meaning they have to generate enough revenue to cover construction, staff salaries, maintenance and other operational expenses.

He said the cost of land, particularly in established commercial areas such as Posta and Kariakoo, also contributes significantly to property prices.

Although Parliament introduced a Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption for residential properties selling for less than Sh50 million, developers argue that rising construction and land costs make it difficult to deliver many houses within that price range.

Mr Charahani said urban planning requirements in prime commercial locations also encourage high-density developments, requiring developers to build multi-storey properties.

"While constructing multi-storey buildings allows developers to spread land costs across several housing units, the approach also comes with higher structural engineering and construction expenses, alongside taxes on building materials," he explained.

He added that Tanzania lacks the dedicated housing funds and direct government subsidies available in some countries to support affordable housing delivery.

"Previously, such institutions benefited from government subsidies and loans, but public resources are now directed towards other competing priorities, including healthcare facilities, schools and infrastructure development," he said.

Developers, he noted, must therefore recover their investments through property sales, while fluctuations in the prices of construction materials such as cement and steel further increase project costs.

Who is building for ordinary Tanzanians?

Watumishi Housing Investments (WHI) says it remains committed to providing affordable housing, particularly for public servants and pension fund members.

Its Senior Public Relations and Marketing Officer, Maryjane Makawia, acknowledged, however, that the supply of homes for low- and middle-income earners remains limited.

"Percentage-wise, very few developers in the country cater to the low- and middle-income groups. Apart from Watumishi Housing and, to a lesser extent, the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), the majority of developers in the market focus almost exclusively on high-income property buyers," she said.

Her remarks highlight a structural problem: while private developers are responding to demand from wealthy buyers, the market has fewer incentives to deliver housing for households with modest incomes.

The debate also requires a distinction between owning land and acquiring property within a building.

Under Section 4 of the Land Act, Cap 113, all land in Tanzania is public land vested in the President as trustee on behalf of citizens.

Section 20 restricts non-citizens from being allocated or granted land except for approved investment purposes.

The law provides investment pathways through rights administered by the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), including derivative rights and other authorised arrangements. Such rights may run for up to 99 years.

Legal expert James Mbani says the distinction is important because foreign investors do not enjoy the same ordinary land rights as Tanzanian citizens.

However, legal practitioner Thomas Njovu points to the Unit Titles Act, 2008, which provides for individual ownership of units within multi-storey buildings.

He said: “The legislation has created a pathway through which foreign buyers can acquire individual apartment titles, helping drive luxury residential developments in areas such as Masaki and Mikocheni. The Act provides for individual unit titles and shared ownership of common property.”

Regulation of the property market has also become more important following the introduction of the Foreign Currency Use Regulations, 2025, under Government Notice No. 198.

“The regulations require prices for goods and services within Tanzania to be quoted in shillings and generally require domestic transactions to be conducted in the local currency,” said Mr Njovu.