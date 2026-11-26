







Dar es Salaam. Simba SC face a familiar opponent when they host South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in a CAF Champions League Group C encounter at Uhuru Stadium on Sunday, with past continental disappointment, coaching experience and a strong South African connection adding an extra dimension to the contest.

The match offers Simba an opportunity to settle an old score against a side that ended their CAF Confederation Cup campaign in the 2021/22 season. It also presents a test of how far the Tanzanian giants have progressed as they seek to establish themselves among Africa’s leading clubs.

The two sides have met twice in competitive continental football, both occasions coming in the Confederation Cup quarter-finals in April 2022. Simba won the first leg 1-0 in Dar es Salaam, raising hopes of reaching the semi-finals, but Pirates responded with a 1-0 victory in Johannesburg.

With the aggregate score level, the tie was decided by penalties, where Pirates prevailed 4-3 to advance. That result remains a reminder that Simba cannot afford to rely on their home advantage alone. They must also manage the pressure and remain disciplined over the full 90 minutes.

Barker knows the Pirates threat

Simba coach Steve Barker brings useful knowledge of South African football into the encounter. Before joining the Tanzanian club, he coached Stellenbosch FC and faced Orlando Pirates in domestic competitions.

That experience gives Barker an understanding of Pirates’ playing culture, tactical approach and the intensity they bring to big matches. However, the challenge is different in continental competition, where the stakes and circumstances are not the same as those in the South African league.

Pirates, meanwhile, are under Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who took charge in June 2025. His appointment has added a new dimension to the club, and Sunday’s match will test his ability to guide the Buccaneers through a demanding group campaign.

South African connection

Simba also have players who understand the environment in which Pirates operate. South Africans Rushine De Reuck, Neo Maema and Keletso Makgalwa bring experience from the Premier Soccer League.

De Reuck and Maema have faced Pirates during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns, giving them first-hand knowledge of the club’s players, style and competitive approach. Their experience could be valuable in helping Simba handle the visitors’ intensity.

For Makgalwa, the match is another opportunity to demonstrate the value of his South African football background, although his experience against Pirates should not be confused with the direct Sundowns encounters involving De Reuck and Maema.

The South African connection could therefore become an important talking point, particularly if Simba use the trio’s familiarity to prepare for Pirates’ strengths and weaknesses.

A test of ambition

The Group C contest is important for both sides, with Morocco’s RS Berkane and Cameroon’s Colombe Sportive also competing for places in the knockout stage. Only the top two teams will advance to the quarter-finals, making every home fixture particularly valuable.

For Simba, victory would not only provide a strong start but also offer an opportunity to erase memories of their 2022 elimination. Pirates, on the other hand, will arrive determined to show that they remain a formidable force on the continent.