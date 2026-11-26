Dar es Salaam. At least 9,000 smallholder farmers in Tanzania are expected to benefit from a two-year agricultural initiative by CRDB Bank Foundation and Rabo Foundation, which targets a 30 percent increase in crop production and a 25 percent rise in household incomes.

The iMBEJU Kilimo Sasa initiative will be implemented in Mbeya, Iringa and Kagera regions, focusing on farmers producing maize, rice and beans, with particular emphasis on women and young people.

Beyond financing, the programme will provide farmers with training in modern agricultural practices, financial literacy, agricultural insurance and links to markets, in an effort to improve productivity and make smallholder farming more commercially viable.

Speaking at the launch in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, CRDB Bank Foundation executive director Tully Esther Mwambapa said the initiative was informed by experience supporting smallholder farmers and the need to address challenges across the agricultural value chain.

"Empowering a farmer goes beyond providing a loan. It means building a system that enables them to produce efficiently, protect their investment, access markets and grow their businesses," she said.

The programme will also promote climate-resilient farming practices to help beneficiaries manage production risks associated with changing weather patterns.

Implementation has already started in Mbeya Region, covering Mbarali and Kyela districts and Mbeya District Council, where training of trainers has been conducted in collaboration with local government leaders. The programme will subsequently expand to Iringa and Kagera.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Gerald Mweli, said the initiative complemented government efforts under the Agriculture Agenda 10/30 and National Development Vision 2050 to position agriculture as a driver of economic growth, employment and wealth creation.

"Our goal is not simply to increase tonnes of produce. We want farmers to increase their incomes as they increase yields. Agriculture should produce food, but also employment, industries, businesses and national wealth," he said.

Mr Mweli said Tanzania produced 25.2 million tonnes of food crops during the 2025/26 agricultural season, achieving a food self-sufficiency ratio of 133 percent.

He said the ministry was ready to support the initiative through agricultural extension services, technical guidance and coordination with local authorities.

Rabo Foundation Africa programme director Bas Evers said the partnership would combine the institutions' expertise and resources to improve smallholder farmers' competitiveness and resilience.

"Through our partnership with CRDB Bank Foundation, we are combining expertise, experience and resources to empower smallholder farmers to increase their competitiveness, grow their incomes and build resilience against climate change," he said.

The Netherlands' Deputy Ambassador to Tanzania, Onno Koopmans, said the initiative demonstrated cooperation between the two countries in promoting sustainable agriculture, food security and economic opportunities in rural communities.

The project builds on CRDB Bank Foundation's broader iMBEJU programme, through which the foundation says it has supported more than 36,000 young people and women engaged in agriculture and small-scale livestock production.