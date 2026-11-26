Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli (left), and the Executive Director of CRDB Bank Foundation, Tully Esther Mwambapa (right), signing an agreement to strengthen cooperation in empowering youth to participate in agribusiness through the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) program, during the launch of the iMBEJU Kilimo Sasa project implemented in collaboration with Rabo Foundation held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam, November 25, 2026. Others in the picture are lawyers from CRDB Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Josephine Christopher
Josephine Christopher is a senior business journalist for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers
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