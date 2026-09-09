Barker warns Simba against complacency in Caf match

Dar es Salaam. Simba head coach Steve Barker has warned his players against complacency as they prepare to complete their CAF Champions League first preliminary-round tie against Malawi’s Mighty Wanderers on Sunday.

The warning comes after Simba secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Malawi, a result that has put them in a strong position but has not guaranteed their place in the second preliminary round.

Anicet Oura’s goal gave Simba the advantage, meaning they will qualify with a win or any draw when the two sides meet again at Uhuru Stadium on September 13. But Barker is refusing to allow his players to become comfortable with the lead, insisting that Wanderers have already demonstrated that they can make life difficult for Simba. “It was not an easy first leg. We beat a team that played well and gave us a strong challenge. We are still not certain of qualifying because anything can happen,” Barker said.

His message comes at a time when Simba are enjoying an excellent start to the domestic season, having won all five of their Mainland Premier League matches to collect 15 points.

The Msimbazi Street club have scored nine goals and conceded only two during that run, providing Barker with a solid foundation as he begins his first season in charge.

However, the coach knows continental football demands a different level of concentration, particularly when a team has only a one-goal advantage to protect. Rather than sitting back and defending their lead, Barker wants Simba to impose themselves on the return leg and seal qualification with another victory. “What we need to do is prepare ourselves to play according to our philosophy and look for another victory in front of our supporters,” he said.

Barker is also expected to strengthen his attacking options with the return of Libasse Gueye, who missed the first leg while serving a suspension carried over from last season.

The Senegalese midfielder has made an impressive start to the campaign, scoring once and providing five assists in five Mainland Premier League appearances. His creativity could prove important as Simba look to break down a Wanderers side that will have little choice but to attack in search of a result that keeps them in the competition.

“It is good news for us to have Libasse back. Everyone knows how quickly he started this season. When he is on the pitch, he adds something significant, and we will have another weapon that I believe will help us,” Barker said.

Gueye’s suspension stemmed from a red card he received in Simba’s away group-stage Champions League match against Angola’s Petro de Luanda last season.

With the midfielder now available, Barker has another attacking option at his disposal as he seeks to make the second leg more decisive than the first.

“We will have some changes aimed at getting the victory. We need to be better at making things difficult for our opponents but, most importantly, finish the game early. It is possible,” he said.