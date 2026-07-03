Four Tanzanians win trips to Mexico through Mixx promotion

Dar es Salaam. Four Tanzanians have won all-expenses-paid trips to Mexico to watch a FIFA World Cup match through Mixx's promotion dubbed Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi, as the digital financial services provider says the campaign has encouraged greater use of digital payments across the country.

The winners are Sumaiya Khamis from Zanzibar, Deogratius Haule, Edwin Kambo and John Mzee. They will attend the World Cup match between Mexico and England scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026.

The winners, drawn from different parts of the country, including Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Arusha, received their travel tickets during a ceremony held in Dar es Salaam before departing for Mexico on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Speaking at the event, Mixx Chief Executive Officer Angelica Pesha said the campaign had demonstrated that digital financial services offer more than just a convenient way to make payments, but also create opportunities for users.

"Every transaction has value. It makes everyday life easier, enhances the security of financial transactions and supports business growth.

Today, it has also created an opportunity for some Tanzanians to travel to Mexico and experience the FIFA World Cup. That is the message behind our 'Every Transaction is a Winning Goal' campaign," she said.

Pesha said more than 60 customers have benefited from the promotion so far, winning cash prizes, Hisense electronic appliances and the chance to attend the FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

One of the winners, John Mzee, said he never imagined that using Mixx for his everyday transactions would enable him to fulfil his dream of watching the World Cup live.

"I am grateful to Mixx for this unique opportunity. I never thought my routine transactions could take me to Mexico. This experience has shown me that every transaction truly has the potential to change someone's life," he said.

Pesha said the campaign is ongoing, with weekly winners continuing to receive cash prizes of Sh1 million, while one grand prize winner will walk away with Sh50 million.