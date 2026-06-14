Mixx rewards more winners in World Cup campaign draw

Dar es Salaam. Seven Tanzanians have each won Sh1 million in cash in the third draw of Mixx’s “Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi” campaign, as the digital financial services provider continues rewarding customers ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026.

The campaign, run in partnership with Hisense under the slogan Ikiingia Tu Goli,”rewards Mixx users who conduct everyday transactions through the platform with opportunities to win cash and other prizes.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, media personality and campaign ambassador Meena Ally said the initiative allows Tanzanians to be part of the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup while benefiting from rewards linked to their daily financial activities.

“Football has the power to unite people, and this campaign gives Tanzanians an opportunity to win whenever they carry out their everyday transactions. I encourage everyone to continue using Mixx services because every transaction could be a winning goal and an opportunity to transform your life,” she said.

Apart from the seven cash winners, three other participants won Hisense products, including a refrigerator, a 55-inch television set and a wireless speaker.

One of the winners, Dar es Salaam-based entrepreneur Masudi Sauko, said the Sh1 million prize would help him expand his business and meet family responsibilities.

“I am happy to be among the winners. This money will help me increase capital for my business and also contribute to my child’s school fees. I will continue using Mixx services because I still hope to win the grand prize,” he said. The promotion is expected to culminate with one lucky participant walking away with a grand prize of Sh50 million.

Additionally, five winners are yet to be selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico to watch Fifa World Cup 2026™ matches live. According to Mixx, the two-month campaign is also aimed at accelerating adoption of the Mixx Super App by encouraging customers to use services such as money transfers, bill payments, Lipa kwa Simu merchant payments and other digital transactions.