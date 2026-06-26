Mixx awards over Sh35 Million in World Cup campaign

Dar es Salaam. Digital financial services provider Mixx, in partnership with electronics brand Hisense has announced that it has already awarded more than Sh35 million in prizes to winners of its ongoing World Cup-themed promotional campaign as it seeks to boost the use of digital transactions across Tanzania.

The campaign, titled “Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi," continues to gain traction nationwide, with more than 50 winners already benefiting from cash rewards and a variety of Hisense electronic products since its launch.

Speaking yesterday, Mixx Commercial Director James Sumari said the initiative, which began on May 2, 2026, is designed to reward customers while encouraging greater adoption of the Mixx Super App for everyday financial transactions.

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“So far, we have successfully conducted five draws and awarded more than 50 winners, sharing over Sh35 million in cash prizes, alongside Hisense products such as double-door refrigerators, televisions, and speakers,” said Sumari.

He added that the campaign remains active and still offers significant opportunities for users to win. Prizes still up for grabs include additional cash rewards, a special trip to watch the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, and a grand prize of Sh50 million.

“We are halfway through the campaign, but there is still a big chance for customers to win. Every transaction made through the Mixx Super App automatically qualifies a user for entry into the draw,” he said.

Sumari explained that the broader objective of the campaign is to strengthen the country’s digital payments ecosystem by promoting safe, convenient, and efficient financial services.

He encouraged the public to continue using the Mixx Super App for a wide range of services, including payments for goods and services, money transfers, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments through the Lipa kwa Simu system.

In addition to transaction-based rewards, Sumari noted that users also accumulate Mix Points, which can be redeemed for cash or airtime, further enhancing customer value.

On the World Cup activation, he said Mixx has also introduced an in-app interactive game that allows users to select their favorite national team and earn rewards whenever that team wins matches during the tournament period.

“We want our customers to enjoy the World Cup experience while still in Tanzania, while also benefiting from various rewards through the Mixx platform,” he said.

Sumari further revealed that the Mixx Super App now has more than 1.2 million monthly active users, reflecting growing confidence in digital financial services across the country. He encouraged those who have not yet downloaded the app to do so via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

He also urged business owners and merchants to adopt the Lipa kwa Simu service, noting that it not only simplifies payments but also allows them and their customers to participate in ongoing promotional campaigns.