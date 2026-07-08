Gamondi, ZFF honour Samatta after international retirement

The Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) has described the retirement of Taifa Stars captain Mbwana Samatta from international football as premature, saying the veteran striker still had enough quality to serve the national team until the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking to _The Citizen_ yesterday, ZFF secretary general Hussein Ahmada Vuai said Samatta remains one of Tanzania's finest footballers and still has the ability to make a significant contribution to the national team.

Vuai noted that the 32-year-old forward continues to compete at the highest level with French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, demonstrating that he remains capable of performing on the international stage.

"Samatta is a highly disciplined player who has contributed immensely to the growth of football in Tanzania. Considering that he is still playing in one of Europe's top leagues, we believe he had enough quality to continue serving Taifa Stars, at least until the 2027 Afcon finals on home soil," said Vuai.

He added that Samatta has become a role model for many young footballers in Zanzibar and across the country, making his retirement announcement a major surprise within the football fraternity.

"In Zanzibar, there are young players who even use the name 'Samatta' as their nickname because of the success he has achieved and the way he has promoted Tanzania internationally. Players such as Feisal 'Fei Toto' Salum, Ibrahim 'Bacca' Hamad, Mudathir Yahaya and many others who have played alongside him in Taifa Stars have benefited greatly from his guidance and leadership.

"For us at ZFF, this is a huge shock. We still believe he could have continued playing international football for another two years," he said.

Vuai said ZFF will continue to honour Samatta for his outstanding contribution to Tanzanian football and the inspiration he has provided to generations of players.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi admitted that Samatta's decision came as a shock, despite holding discussions with the striker before the announcement.

Gamondi said he respected Samatta's decision but had hoped the experienced forward would continue representing the country.

"I had the opportunity to speak with him about his decision, but by then he had already made up his mind.

Although I worked with him for only a short period during our preparations for the Morocco Afcon campaign, I was impressed by his commitment, professionalism and desire to serve his country," said Gamondi.

The Argentine coach described Samatta as an exemplary leader whose legacy will continue to shape Tanzanian football long after his retirement from international duty.

"Samatta's legacy will always remain part of the development of football in Tanzania.

His journey from Tanzania to playing professionally in Belgium, England, Greece, Türkiye and now France shows the calibre of player he is," said Gamondi.

He added that although Samatta has retired from Taifa Stars, he intends to continue involving him in football development programmes, particularly those targeting young players.

"I will continue to seek his advice and involve him in various football development initiatives because he is one of Tanzania's most accomplished footballers.