Samatta retires from Taifa Stars after 15-year international career

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team captain Mbwana Ally Samatta has officially announced his retirement from international football, ending a remarkable 15-year journey that saw him become one of the greatest footballers to represent the country.

The 33-year-old striker confirmed his decision through an emotional statement posted on his official Instagram account, announcing that his retirement from Taifa Stars takes effect immediately.

Samatta said the decision followed deep reflection and that the time had come to give room to a new generation of players to carry the national team’s ambitions forward.

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“After deep reflection, I officially announce my retirement from representing the Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars), effective today,” Samatta wrote, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Le Havre AC.

The former captain described playing for Tanzania as the highest honour of his football career, saying wearing the national jersey gave him unforgettable memories and allowed him to proudly represent the nation across the world.

“Dear Tanzanians, thank you so much for all the time we fought together, during the good moments and those that taught us valuable lessons. I have been proud of my Tanzanian identity wherever life has taken me,” he said.

“I have enjoyed every moment when I had the opportunity to wear the jersey of my national team, Taifa Stars. I tried my best to fight and bring happiness to our fans.”

Samatta said football, like life, has its seasons, and his time as a player on the pitch had reached its conclusion.

“As it is said, everything that has a beginning must have an end. This is my end as a player on the field, but it is not the end of my love and support for Tanzania’s national team. We will meet in the stands supporting our soldiers,” he added.

A decade as Taifa Stars leader

Samatta leaves Taifa Stars after spending more than a decade as the face and leader of the national team.

He made his international debut in 2011 and quickly established himself as one of Tanzania’s most important players. Over the years, he became the team’s main attacking force before eventually taking over the captaincy, a role he held for almost 10 years.

During his time as captain, Samatta guided Taifa Stars through some of the most memorable moments in recent Tanzanian football history, including appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

He was part of the squad that helped Tanzania qualify for the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, ending a 39-year wait since the country’s previous appearance in the tournament in 1980.

Under his leadership, Taifa Stars continued competing at the highest continental level and later achieved another historic milestone by qualifying for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco, where Tanzania reached the knockout stage for the first time in history.

Samatta expressed confidence that the current generation of Taifa Stars players has the ability to achieve even greater success. “I believe this team has talented players who can take Tanzania to greater heights. I will continue supporting them and wishing them success,” he said.

Numbers that define a national icon

Samatta retires as one of Tanzania’s most decorated and influential footballers. During his Taifa Stars career, he earned more than 90 international appearances and scored 22 goals in 89 appearances, placing him among the country’s all-time leading scorers.

His consistency, leadership, and professionalism made him a symbol of Tanzanian football for more than a decade. He also played a key role in some of Taifa Stars’ most memorable victories, scoring important goals during World Cup and AFCON qualifying campaigns.

Historic club career

Beyond the national team, Samatta built one of the most successful club careers ever achieved by a Tanzanian footballer.

He began his professional career at Simba SC before moving to TP Mazembe, where he became a continental star.

At TP Mazembe, Samatta won the CAF Champions League title in 2015 and became the first Tanzanian player to win the CAF Champions League.

His outstanding performances earned him the CAF African Player of the Year Award in 2015, becoming the first Tanzanian to receive the prestigious honour.

He later moved to Belgium, where he enjoyed a successful spell with KRC Genk, helping the club win the Belgian league title and becoming one of the league’s top scorers.

In January 2020, Samatta made history by becoming the first Tanzanian footballer to play in the Premier League after joining Aston Villa FC.

His European journey also included spells with Fenerbahçe S.K., Royal Antwerp FC, PAOK FC and Le Havre AC.

Gratitude to fans and football authorities

In his retirement message, Samatta thanked God; his family; teammates; coaches; the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF); the government; and millions of Tanzanian supporters who stood behind him throughout his national team career.

He specifically expressed appreciation to Taifa Stars, TFF, and the ministry responsible for sports for their support.

“Thank you, Tanzanians. Thank you, Taifa Stars, TFF, and the Ministry of Sports. My family and I are grateful, and we will continue loving and praying for our national team,” he said.

Samatta said his retirement from playing does not mean an end to his involvement in football, promising to continue contributing to the development of Tanzanian football through his experience.

“I promise to continue contributing to Tanzanian football in different ways through my experience and ability,” he said.

The end of an era

Samatta’s departure marks the end of one of the most significant chapters in Tanzania’s football history.

For more than a decade, he carried the hopes of millions of Tanzanians, becoming not only a national team captain but also a global ambassador for the country’s football.

From the streets of Dar es Salaam to the biggest stadiums in Europe, Samatta’s journey inspired thousands of young players who dream of representing Tanzania at the highest level.

Although he will no longer lead Taifa Stars on the pitch, his legacy as one of Tanzania’s greatest footballers will remain for generations to come.