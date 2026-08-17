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Goals galore as NBC Premier League fires early warning

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. The 2026/27 NBC Premier League has wasted little time sending an attacking message, with the first batch of results producing a striking statistical contrast with the corresponding opening round of last season.

The league continues on August 18, 2026  with two matches. Fountain Gate FC host Mashujaa at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha from 4pm, while Namungo FC meet Geita Gold FC at Majaliwa Stadium from 7pm.

Eight matches have produced 17 goals, an average of 2.13 per game, compared with just eight goals, or one per match, in the corresponding opening round of the 2025/26 campaign. That represents a 112.5 percent increase and points to a more attacking start to the new season.

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It is, of course, too early to conclude that the league has undergone a fundamental change. However, five victories, three draws and not a single goalless match provide an encouraging early signal.

Singida Black Stars lead the early standings after announcing

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