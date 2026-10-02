Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns

Dar es Salaam. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has brought forward the closing date for pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in Mainland Tanzania amid warnings of potentially heavy El Niño-related rains between October and December.

According to a statement issued on Friday, October 2, 2026, by Education Commissioner Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa, schools will now close on November 13 instead of December 4, as originally scheduled.

The change follows the Tanzania Meteorological Authority’s (TMA) forecast for the October-to-December 2026 rainfall season, which includes warnings of potentially heavy rains that could cause flooding and other impacts in some areas.

Dr Mtahabwa said the weather conditions could disrupt school operations and pose risks to the safety of students, teachers and other school staff.

The ministry said the decision was taken as a precaution to protect the safety and wellbeing of students, teachers and other school workers.

Under Education Circular No. 06 of 2025 on the 2026 academic calendar, pre-primary, primary and secondary schools were initially scheduled to close on December 4.

The ministry has directed all education stakeholders to comply with the revised closing date.

The move comes days after the ministry announced changes to the schedules for some national assessments and examinations as part of preparations for possible weather-related disruptions.

On September 25, the ministry announced changes to the national assessment and examination timetable following the weather forecast.