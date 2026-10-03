Experts turn to music to ease pain, stress in palliative care

Dar es Salaam. Music is emerging as a simple but potentially powerful tool for easing pain, reducing anxiety and helping people living with serious illnesses maintain dignity and quality of life, health experts have said.
The approach was highlighted at the fourth East African Public Health Palliative Care Scientific Congress (EAPCON), held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on Friday October 2, 2026, where experts called for palliative care to address patients’ emotional, social, psychological and spiritual needs alongside physical pain.