Experts turn to music to ease pain, stress in palliative care

Dar es Salaam. Music is emerging as a simple but potentially powerful tool for easing pain, reducing anxiety and helping people living with serious illnesses maintain dignity and quality of life, health experts have said.

The approach was highlighted at the fourth East African Public Health Palliative Care Scientific Congress (EAPCON), held at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on Friday October 2, 2026, where experts called for palliative care to address patients’ emotional, social, psychological and spiritual needs alongside physical pain.

While medicines such as morphine remain essential for managing severe pain, experts said non-medical approaches, including music, could complement treatment by helping patients and families cope with the emotional burden of chronic and life-limiting illnesses.

Chairman of the congress organising committee, Dr Mkabwa Manoko, said music and other aspects of the humanities should be incorporated into efforts to improve patients’ wellbeing.

“Food is not only medicine. Food can also be a way of showing love, care and happiness,” he said, adding that music could similarly provide comfort and strengthen emotional connections.

He said music could help reduce stress and pain, particularly for patients who may find it difficult to communicate their feelings through words.

Familiar songs can also evoke memories, create a sense of calm and allow relatives to participate in caring for their loved ones.

The approach, however, is not intended to replace medical treatment, but to complement it by addressing forms of suffering that medicines alone may not resolve.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Director of Medical Services Dr Hamad Nyembea said palliative care should become an integral part of Tanzania’s health system as the country faces a growing burden of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

He said greater public awareness was needed because the technical term “palliative care” was not widely understood, particularly among ordinary Tanzanians.

“We need to use the language that people understand. That is why we talk about ‘tiba shufaa’, because more than 95 percent of the people receiving these services are ordinary people,” he said.

Dr Nyembea said although healthcare workers could not prevent natural death, they had a responsibility to reduce avoidable suffering and help patients live and die with dignity.

“We cannot prevent natural death. A human being will eventually die. What we can do is prevent unnecessary death, prolong life where possible and make sure that people living with chronic illnesses and severe pain have quality of life and dignity,” he said.

The need for palliative care is particularly significant given Tanzania’s cancer burden. Dr Nyembea cited Ministry figures showing about 42,000 new cancer cases annually, while other recent estimates have put the figure at about 45,000 as cancer registration improves.

“More than 70 percent of the patients are diagnosed when the disease is already at an advanced stage. At that point, curative treatment becomes very difficult,” he said.

He said palliative care was also important for people living with kidney and heart diseases, diabetes, HIV and other chronic conditions.

The Ministry is strengthening palliative care at primary healthcare level to enable patients to receive support closer to home, alongside efforts to expand home-care networks and train health workers.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda said palliative care should also be viewed as an expression of humanity towards people facing illness, disability, old age and other vulnerabilities.

“Every neighbour is your relative,” he said, urging Tanzanians to support people experiencing suffering.

“Sometimes a patient does not only need medicine. They need to see their child, hear a kind word and feel that somebody still cares about them,” he said.

EAPCON president Dr Frank Manase said the broader approach was necessary because suffering extended beyond physical pain.

“Palliative care is the heart of medicine,” he said.