Iran leave note of thanks in LA locker room after draw with Belgium

Inglewood. Iran left a handwritten message in their locker room at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and saying they depart “with dignity” after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Los Angeles has hosted both of Iran’s Group G matches so far, with the team returning to its base in Tijuana, Mexico, between fixtures.

Iran have been based in Tijuana for the duration of the tournament, travelling into the United States for matches due to restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while several team staff and officials have also been affected by travel limitations.

US authorities have said the squad’s travel arrangements remain under review, as discussions continue over possible easing of restrictions.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” the handwritten note, released by the Iranian Football Federation, read.

“Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. We came with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.”

The note also thanked Iranian supporters for their “heart, voice and soul” and called for peace, respect and friendship among nations.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei has previously criticised the travel arrangements, saying the team has faced unusual challenges during the tournament.