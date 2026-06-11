Mexico, South Africa seek fresh start as World Cup kicks off

Mexico City. History has a way of repeating itself at the FIFA World Cup, and that is certainly the case for Mexico and South Africa, who will meet in the tournament's opening match for the second time in history.

The two nations first faced each other in Johannesburg on June 11, 2010, when South Africa became the first African nation to host the global showpiece.

That memorable encounter ended in a 1-1 draw and remains one of the most iconic opening matches in World Cup history.

The 2026 World Cup opener is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. East Africa Time at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

Many football fans still vividly remember Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning strike into the top corner past Mexican goalkeeper Óscar Pérez, followed by his unforgettable celebration.

The goal sent the packed stadium into a frenzy and became one of the defining moments of the tournament.

However, South Africa's dream start was spoiled when veteran defender Rafa Márquez equalised for El Tri with just 11 minutes remaining.

The draw denied the hosts a famous victory and proved costly, as Bafana Bafana eventually became the first host nation in World Cup history to fail to progress beyond the group stage.

Sixteen years later, the World Cup once again begins with the same fixture, although the circumstances have changed dramatically.

This time, Mexico will play host, welcoming South Africa to one of football's most historic venues. The stadium, situated 7,216 feet above sea level, will become the first in history to host matches at three separate World Cups.

"It won't be easy at all," South Africa coach Hugo Broos said after the draw was made. "It's a great thing to play in front of 80,000 people. We have nothing to lose."

On the Mexican side, the parallels with 2010 are striking. Javier Aguirre has once again been entrusted with leading El Tri at a World Cup, having also managed the national team during the tournament in South Africa.

His return reflects both his experience and Mexico's ongoing search for stability. Former Barcelona defender Rafa Márquez, whose late goal rescued Mexico in Johannesburg, now serves as Aguirre's assistant and is widely viewed as his successor after the tournament.

Mexico's recent World Cup history has been marked by frustration.

The team suffered round-of-16 exits against Argentina in 2010, the Netherlands in 2014 and Brazil in 2018 before enduring a disappointing group-stage elimination in Qatar in 2022.

Despite continued success in regional competitions, including five CONCACAF Gold Cup titles since 2010, Mexico has struggled to make a significant impact on the global stage.

As the 2026 World Cup begins, both nations enter with unfinished business.

For South Africa, it is an opportunity to create a new chapter on football's biggest stage.