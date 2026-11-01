Shalulile, Toure inspire Dladla to second straight win after Mngqithi exit

Dar es Salaam. Yanga have strengthened their pursuit of a sixth consecutive NBC Premier League title after delivering a commanding 4-0 victory over Kagera Sugar, extending their winning run to two matches since the departure of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The emphatic victory at KMC Complex today, November 1, 2026 not only kept the defending champions within touching distance of leaders Simba but also offered further evidence that the coaching transition has not disrupted their immediate competitive ambitions.

Under interim head coach Simo Dladla, Yanga have collected six points from their two matches since Mngqithi's departure, scoring six goals and conceding only one.

Their latest performance suggested a side still capable of controlling matches, creating scoring opportunities and punishing opponents when spaces emerge.

The four-goal margin was particularly significant because Yanga had struggled to turn their dominance into decisive results during the closing stages of Mngqithi's tenure.

They lost 2-1 to Simba in the Kariakoo Derby before being held to a goalless draw by TRA United, results that increased pressure on the technical bench and ultimately preceded the South African tactician's departure.

Against Kagera, however, Yanga showed greater attacking efficiency, with their early goals providing the platform for a comfortable afternoon.

The victory also highlighted the contribution of their attacking players, particularly Shalulile, whose movement and finishing continue to provide an important outlet in the final third.

The Namibian international broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, taking advantage of a pass from Maxi Nzengeli to register his sixth league goal of the campaign. His contribution was important in settling Yanga, who had an opportunity to dictate the tempo after taking the lead.

Six minutes later, Mohamed Hussein, popularly known as Zimbwe Jr, doubled the advantage, finishing off a delivery from Stephane Aziz Ki.

The two-goal cushion at half-time put the champions in a strong position and forced Kagera, coached by former Yanga tactician Cedric Kaze, to take greater attacking risks.

Although Kagera attempted to find a route back into the contest after the interval, Yanga's defensive organisation prevented the visitors from making meaningful progress.

That defensive discipline was an encouraging development for Dladla, considering that Yanga had shown vulnerabilities at the back earlier in the campaign.

Indeed, their previous 2-1 victory over Mashujaa exposed some of those concerns after they conceded an early goal before recovering to win.

The clean sheet against Kagera therefore represented progress in another important area, suggesting that the interim coach is working to restore balance between attacking ambition and defensive responsibility.

Yanga maintained their attacking pressure and were rewarded late in the match when Cheikh Ibrahima Toure headed home the third goal in the 88th minute, connecting with a cross from Hussein.

The Ivorian striker completed his brace in the 90th minute, capitalising on Clement Mzize's excellent work to beat the Kagera defence and complete the 4-0 victory.

Toure's contribution underlined Yanga's attacking depth, with the team demonstrating that its scoring threat does not depend on one individual.

Shalulile provided the early breakthrough, Hussein contributed both offensively and creatively, while Toure's late intervention turned an already comfortable victory into a comprehensive one.

The result also continued Kagera's disappointing record against the Jangwani giants. The defeat means they have now gone 12 consecutive league meetings without beating Yanga, losing 10 and drawing twice. Their previous encounter, on February 1, 2025, also ended in a 4-0 defeat.

For Kagera, the immediate concern is their position at the opposite end of the table. They have managed only one victory, three draws and seven defeats from 11 matches, leaving them 16th with six points. Their inability to contain Yanga further exposed the challenges facing Kaze as he attempts to improve the team's fortunes.

Yanga, meanwhile, have accumulated 25 points from 10 matches, comprising eight victories, one draw and one defeat. They remain second, two points behind Simba, who have 27 points from nine matches and a game in hand.

That gap makes the title contest particularly demanding for Yanga. While their latest performance has restored some confidence following the coaching change, Simba's perfect winning record means the defending champions cannot afford further slip-ups.

The bigger test for Dladla will be sustaining this improvement against stronger opposition and ensuring that the players maintain the consistency required over a long league campaign.

With the club yet to announce Mngqithi's permanent successor, Yanga have at least demonstrated that the coaching transition has not derailed their immediate ambitions.

However, two consecutive victories are only an encouraging beginning; maintaining that standard will determine whether they can keep their pursuit of a sixth successive league title on course.