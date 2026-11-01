Shalulile, Toure inspire Dladla to second straight win after Mngqithi exit

Dar es Salaam. Yanga have strengthened their pursuit of a sixth consecutive NBC Premier League title after delivering a commanding 4-0 victory over Kagera Sugar, extending their winning run to two matches since the departure of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
The emphatic victory at KMC Complex today, November 1, 2026 not only kept the defending champions within touching distance of leaders Simba but also offered further evidence that the coaching transition has not disrupted their immediate competitive ambitions.