TSA adopts World Aquatics rules for National Club Championships

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) will implement World Aquatics (WA) rules at the upcoming Tanzania National Club Championships, scheduled for April 11–12 at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool in Masaki.

The national championships have received official recognition as a qualifying event for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships, set to take place in China this December.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, TSA official Inviolata Itatiro said the adoption of WA regulations is a deliberate step to raise the standard of domestic competitions and better prepare Tanzanian swimmers for higher-level regional and international meets.

“All races will now follow approved starting procedures, stroke techniques, turns, and finishes under WA rules,” Itatiro explained. “Certified referees and judges will officiate, and timing systems will meet World Aquatics standards, ensuring that results are credible, transparent, and comparable with recognized competitions worldwide.”

The global governing body has officially sanctioned the Tanzania National Club Championships as an event where swimmers can post qualifying times for the World Aquatics Short Course Championships. Consequently, the meet is now open to both local and international swimmers seeking qualification, provided they meet the required standards.

“This approval allows swimmers from around the world to participate in our national championships if they meet the necessary criteria,” Itatiro said. Foreign participants must adhere strictly to TSA regulations, including securing a clearance letter from their respective national swimming federations confirming their good standing and authorization to compete abroad.

Swimmers must also be registered for the 2025/2026 season, achieve official qualifying times within the approved window (August 1, 2025–March 2026), and submit all necessary documentation on time, including proper travel papers.

“Compliance with these procedures is essential to ensure fairness and adherence to international regulations,” Itatiro added. “Swimmers must submit their clearance letters within the set deadlines to compete.”