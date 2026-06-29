South Africa's defeat marks World Cup farewell for coach Broos

California. South Africa ​coach Hugo Broos said his side's 1-0 loss to Canada would be his final act ‌at a World Cup, potentially bringing down the curtain on a career spanning more than five decades as both a player and manager.

The defeat in Los Angeles, settled by a 92nd-minute strike from Canada's Stephen Eustaquio, ended a run that had already delivered ​a landmark achievement for Broos and his side, reaching the knockout stage for the first time ​in South Africa’s history.

The 74-year-old Belgian, who played at the 1986 World Cup, said afterwards ⁠the tournament would be his last, but stopped short of confirming whether he would retire as South ​Africa coach, having long spoken of the pull of family life back in Belgium.

"It's not clever to take decisions ​when you are disappointed," he told reporters.

"I will see in the next days what I will do for the future. For sure, this is my last World Cup."

Before the Canada game, Broos had framed the campaign as a success for a young ​South Africa side with room to grow.

Since taking charge in 2021, he has rebuilt the team from one ​absent from the World Cup since 2010 into a disciplined, competitive unit, guiding them back to the global stage and ‌into the ⁠last 32. His approach has centred on a largely domestic-based squad.

South Africa's campaign recovered after a difficult start. A chaotic 2-0 opening defeat by Mexico, in which two South African players were sent off, was followed by a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and a 1-0 win over South Korea.

It marked the first time ​the country had progressed beyond ​the group phase at ⁠a World Cup, having previously fallen short in 1998, 2002 and as hosts in 2010.

Against Canada, his side were largely on the back foot and again relied ​on defensive resilience, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams producing a series of saves to keep ​the contest ⁠level until Eustaquio's late winner.

Born in Humbeek in April 1952, Broos made his name as a central defender at Anderlecht, winning several domestic and European trophies, before finishing his playing career at Club Brugge. He also earned 24 caps ⁠for ​Belgium.