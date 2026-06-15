Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde

Atlanta. Cape Verde marked their FIFA World Cup debut with a memorable 0-0 draw against Spain on Monday, producing a disciplined defensive display to frustrate the European champions in Group H.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Spain were unable to find a way past veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, whose outstanding performance earned him the player-of-the-match award.

Spain controlled nearly 75 percent of possession and registered 27 goal attempts, but Cape Verde's well-organised defence stood firm throughout a historic night for the African side.

Vozinha emerged as the hero, producing a string of crucial saves to deny Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Aymeric Laporte. Spain also struck the crossbar through Ferran Torres as frustration mounted for Luis de la Fuente's side.

The Spanish coach opted to leave key attackers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams out of the starting line-up, and his team struggled to break down Cape Verde's compact five-man defence.

Yamal's introduction in the second half injected urgency into Spain's attack, but Cape Verde continued to repel wave after wave of pressure. Oyarzabal came closest to a late winner, only for his effort to be blocked in the closing stages.

Cape Verde even threatened an upset victory late on, creating chances of their own after withstanding relentless Spanish pressure.