Sweden coach Potter hails attacking chemistry after 5-1 win over Tunisia

Monterrey. Sweden coach Graham Potter praised the chemistry between forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres after they ​tore Tunisia's defence to shreds in a 5-1 victory ‌in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Yasin Ayari started and finished the scoring, and substitute Mattias Svanberg also found the net, but it was Isak ​and Gyokeres who posed the main threat to Tunisia throughout ​the match.

Both players scored a goal and created a ⁠host of other chances as the Swedes cruised to the Group ​F win.

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"Individually, of course, they are top players but I think ​together they can be a real threat," Potter told a press conference. "I think they’ll get better and better the more they play; they complement each ​other very well.

"I’m really pleased with the players," he added. "We know ​the quality of the individuals in the front positions but they needed a ‌team ⁠to function.

"We weren’t perfect; we knew we wouldn’t be. But at the start of the game I thought we had good control."

Sunday's match was the first time Sweden and Tunisia have met in ​the World Cup.

Tunisia ​had not ⁠conceded a single goal in qualifying but Sunday marked the second straight game they had conceded five ​after losing 5-0 to Belgium in a warm-up ​match ahead ⁠of the tournament.

Sweden lead the group with three points after the Netherlands and Japan tied 2-2 earlier in the day. Sweden's next game ⁠is ​against the Netherlands on June 20 ​in Houston.