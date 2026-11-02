Taifa Stars head to Nigeria on November 8 for Super Eagles showdown

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's senior national football team, Taifa Stars, will travel to Nigeria on November 8 ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter against the Super Eagles scheduled for November 13.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Information Manager Clifford Ndimbo confirmed that the players will report to the national team camp on November 8 to begin preparations for the important assignment.

Ndimbo said the early reporting date would allow head coach Miguel Gamondi and his technical bench sufficient time to organise the squad before travelling for the encounter.

The first meeting is expected to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, with the two sides scheduled to meet again in Tanzania on November 17.

Gamondi has named a 24-man squad for the two encounters, combining domestic league performers with Tanzanian players plying their trade abroad. Azam FC lead the domestic representation with five players: goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Zuberi Foba, Abdul Hamis, Himid Mao and Feisal Salum.

Defending league champions Yanga SC have contributed five players, namely Selemani Mwalimu, Clement Mzize, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job and Ibrahim Abdulla, while Simba SC have two representatives in Antony Mligo and Nathaniel Chilambo.

The other locally based players are Evastus Lukanima of Kagera Sugar and Sheikhan Khamis of Singida Black Stars. Gamondi has also recalled several foreign-based players, including Haji Mnoga of Belgium's Patro Eisden, Novatus Miroshi of Türkiye's Goztepe SK and Alphonce Manula of Algeria's JS Kabylie.

Others are Ben Starkie of England's Truro City, Simon Msuva of Iraq's Newroz SC, Cyprian Kachwele of Ukraine's Kryvbas, Kibu Denis of Libya's Al Masry and Bernard Kamongo of the United States' FC Dallas.

The November double-header presents Gamondi with an opportunity to assess his squad against one of Africa's established football nations as he continues building a competitive side ahead of the continental finals.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will be under pressure to collect maximum points after experiencing an inconsistent start to their Group L campaign, including a 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau. Taifa Stars drew 1-1 with Madagascar in their previous qualifying outing after losing their opening match 2-0 to Guinea-Bissau.

Although Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, the matches remain important for the team's preparations and international competitiveness.