Tanzania seek redemption against Angola after Egypt thrashing

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national futsal team will seek to recover from their humiliating 8-0 defeat by Egypt when they face Angola in their second Group B match at the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco today.

The match, scheduled to take place at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah (CSPMA) in Rabat, presents Tanzania with an opportunity to bounce back after a difficult introduction to the continental competition on Tuesday.

The debutants were overwhelmed by three-time champions Egypt, who dominated from the opening whistle to register a convincing victory. Ibrahim Sayed opened the scoring within the first minute before Mohamed Talaat and Mohamed Saeed added goals to give the Pharaohs a 3-0 half-time lead. Egypt maintained their dominance after the break, with Sayed and Saeed completing their braces.

Ahmed Aly also scored twice, while Youssef Elshahed added another goal to complete the rout. The heavy defeat exposed the challenge facing Tanzania as they adjust to the demands of their first-ever appearance at the Futsal AFCON.

However, their second group match offers a chance to demonstrate greater defensive organisation and improve their attacking threat against an Angola side that also made a winning start.

Angola opened their campaign with a 5-1 victory over Mozambique, giving them an early advantage in the race for a place in the knockout stage. Their convincing performance means Tanzania must raise their level considerably to avoid another difficult outing.

For Tanzania, the priority will be to tighten their defence, reduce costly mistakes and make better use of possession. Against Egypt, the early concession of a goal placed them under immediate pressure, while the subsequent goals highlighted the difficulty of containing an experienced opponent.

The technical bench will also need to ensure that the players respond positively to their opening setback, particularly in maintaining concentration and discipline throughout the match.

The 2026 CAF Futsal AFCON is being staged in Rabat, Morocco, with eight nations divided into two groups. Tanzania, Egypt, Angola and Mozambique are in Group B, while hosts Morocco, Libya, Zambia and Algeria make up Group A.

After facing Angola, Tanzania will conclude their group-stage campaign against Mozambique on Saturday, October 17, in a match that could prove crucial to their hopes of finishing the tournament on a positive note.