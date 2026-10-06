Tanzania U-23 bow out of Afcon 2027 despite win over Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s U-23 football team have been eliminated from the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations despite beating Kenya 3-1 in the return leg at the Uhuru Stadium today, October 6, 2026.

The victory was not enough to overturn the damage suffered in the first leg, with Kenya advancing 5-4 on aggregate after securing a 4-1 victory at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tanzania entered yesterday’s match needing at least three unanswered goals to level the tie and made a strong start, scoring twice before the break to raise hopes of a remarkable comeback.

Shekhan Khamis opened the scoring before Seleman Mwalimu doubled Tanzania’s advantage, leaving the hosts in control at half-time.

Mwalimu struck again after the restart to put Tanzania 3-0 ahead and within touching distance of overturning the deficit.

However, Kenya’s Andrew Odhiambo scored in the 57th minute to give the visitors a crucial away goal and effectively end Tanzania’s hopes of progressing.

The goal forced Tanzania to score twice more to take the tie beyond Kenya, but the hosts could not find the required goals as Kenya held on to secure a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Kenya’s progress means they will face Ivory Coast in the second round as they continue their campaign for a place at the continental finals.

The qualification race will eventually produce eight teams for the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations finals, with the tournament also serving as a pathway to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States.

The top three teams at the continental finals will earn direct qualification for the Olympic football tournament.

For Tanzania, the result represents a disappointing end to a campaign in which they came close to producing a major comeback after falling three goals behind from the first leg.

The team’s 3-1 victory demonstrated their ability to respond strongly on home soil, but the first-leg deficit proved too costly as Kenya progressed to the next stage.