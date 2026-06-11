Three CRDB Bank customers win trips to watch World Cup match in Canada

Dar es Salaam. Three customers of CRDB Bank have won tickets to watch the FIFA World Cup final live in Canada through the bank’s Fainali Ndo Mpango na TemboCard Visa campaign.

The winners are Godfrey Chibulunje, Habiba Sarah Filikunjombe and Lenah Munyua, all from Dar es Salaam.

They join three other customers who won in the second draw, bringing the total number of winners set to watch World Cup matches live in Canada to six.

In addition, four other winners will travel to the United States to watch matches live, raising the total number of beneficiaries of the campaign to 10.

Apart from the grand prize, four customers—Kayn Senga of Dar es Salaam, Faik Said Khamis of Zanzibar and Athumani Ali Omari of Dar es Salaam—have won 85-inch Hisense television sets, decoders and subscription packages that will enable them to follow all World Cup matches being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada until the tournament concludes on July 19.

Speaking about the promotion, CRDB Bank Senior Cards Manager Karington Chahe said the winners were selected through a draw after using their TemboCard Visa cards (Debit, Prepaid or Credit) to make various payments.

He congratulated the winners and encouraged other customers to continue using the cards to increase their chances of winning.

Chahe said the campaign is still ongoing, with six more opportunities to win World Cup travel packages and seven additional large-screen televisions with full match-viewing subscription packages.

He noted that the campaign aims to reward customers while promoting the use of digital payment solutions, adding that the world is increasingly embracing digital systems and Tanzanians should keep pace with these changes.

“This campaign is part of CRDB Bank’s efforts to promote digital payments, drive innovation in financial services and reward our customers for their loyalty,” he said.

To qualify for the draw, customers are required to make at least 30 transactions per month using their TemboCard Visa cards at point-of-sale (POS) terminals or through online platforms.

Meanwhile, two winners from the second draw in the television category, Amina Kaswala and Lusekelo Mwamala, have received their prizes.