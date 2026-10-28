Fox Divas fight back to claim historic Zone Five bronze

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Fox Divas produced a spirited performance to defeat Kenya’s Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 102–97 and claim third place in the FIBA Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone Five qualifiers, completing an impressive recovery after an earlier heavy defeat to the Kenyan side.

Playing at the Filbert Bayi Olympafrica Centre in Kibaha, Fox Divas overturned their previous struggles against KPA to secure a five-point victory in the third-place playoff, giving the home supporters something to celebrate after a demanding campaign.

The result was particularly significant because KPA had beaten Fox Divas 90–60 during the group stage, exposing the Tanzanian side’s defensive weaknesses and underlining the challenge facing them against more experienced regional opponents.However, Fox Divas responded when it mattered most, showing greater determination and attacking efficiency to finish third in a competition that brought together eight clubs from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi.

Evelyne Nakiyingi led the Tanzanian side with an outstanding 31 points, while Hope Akello contributed 25 points and 15 rebounds to deliver a commanding all-round performance.

Jescal Ngisaise added 18 points and six assists, while Gift Kaonga recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds as Fox Divas found the scoring depth needed to overcome their Kenyan opponents. KPA remained competitive throughout the contest, with Tonie Morgan scoring a game-high 33 points.

Victoria Reynolds added 19, while Alima Doumbia contributed 18 points. Christine Akinyi also reached double figures with 11 points, but the Kenyan side could not contain Fox Divas during the decisive stages.

The victory provided a measure of redemption for Fox Divas, who had struggled to maintain consistency against the region’s leading teams during the tournament.

Their campaign, however, ended short of the ultimate prize. Fox Divas lost their semi-final 103–57 to Rwanda Energy Group (REG), missing the opportunity to compete for a place in the continental finals.

REG went on to defeat fellow Rwandan side APR 84–77 in the final, securing the Zone Five title. Both teams earned qualification for the WBLA continental finals scheduled for December 11–20 in Egypt.

For Fox Divas, the bronze-medal finish offered valuable experience and demonstrated their capacity to respond under pressure, particularly after their earlier defeat to KPA.

The tournament also highlighted the work still required for Tanzanian women’s basketball to compete consistently with the continent’s leading clubs.

While Fox Divas showed attacking quality and resilience, their heavy semi-final loss to REG illustrated the gap they must close to challenge for regional supremacy.