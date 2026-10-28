Mkuyu Africa seeks Russian investment partnerships at Moscow forum

Moscow. Tanzanian company Mkuyu Africa has joined private sector stakeholders in investment and trade discussions with Russian investors in Moscow, as Tanzania seeks to strengthen commercial ties with Russia.

The discussions, held at the Four Seasons Hotel on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Summit, explored opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, mining, construction and infrastructure.

The Tanzanian delegation included representatives of the Tanzania Private Sector Federation (TPSF) and businesspeople from various sectors, who highlighted the country’s investment potential and encouraged Russian investors to explore opportunities in its economy.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mkuyu Africa director Juneid Othman said the company’s participation offered an opportunity to establish business connections and explore potential partnerships.

He said the forum brought together businesspeople and investors from different regions, creating a platform for exchanging experiences, building relationships and identifying opportunities for business expansion.