Government hails Dar City’s run to BAL knockout phase

They later suffered defeats to defending champions Al Ahly Ly of Libya (118–97), Angola’s Petro Atlético (100–75), and Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers (104–92).
Despite the losses, Dar City sealed qualification on the basis of a superior head-to-head record against Nairobi City Thunders, following their crucial 90–85 win.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and government chief spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, said the team’s achievement has brought pride to the nation and inspired the growth of basketball in Tanzania.
He noted that the success signals steady progress in the sport and urged other disciplines to strive for similar achievements on the international stage. “We also commend Mussa Mzenji for his significant investment in the team. This demonstrates the important role of the private sector in sports development. The government is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders willing to invest in sports, whether in clubs or academies. We also congratulate the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) for their efforts in achieving this success,” he said.
Dar City General Manager Simon Mirondo also praised the players and stakeholders for their role in the team’s historic qualification.
He described the competition as highly competitive, noting that wins over Johannesburg Giants and Nairobi City Thunders proved decisive.
Mirondo added that the team will take a short rest upon returning home before beginning preparations for the Kigali playoffs. “We will prepare even better for the playoffs in Rwanda. All the top teams will be there, so we must be fully ready,” he said and expressed optimism that key players David Michineau and Michael Foster will recover in time after missing the final group match due to injuries.