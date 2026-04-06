Government hails Dar City’s run to BAL knockout phase

Dar es Salaam. The government has hailed Dar City for making history by qualifying for the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The Tanzanian side finished fourth in the group stage after winning two of their five matches, securing a place in the knockout phase scheduled to take place from May 22 to 31 in Kigali.

Dar City opened their campaign with a dominant 100–70 victory over South Africa’s Johannesburg Giants before edging Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunders 90–85 in a closely contested match.

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They later suffered defeats to defending champions Al Ahly Ly of Libya (118–97), Angola’s Petro Atlético (100–75), and Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers (104–92).

Despite the losses, Dar City sealed qualification on the basis of a superior head-to-head record against Nairobi City Thunders, following their crucial 90–85 win.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and government chief spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa, said the team’s achievement has brought pride to the nation and inspired the growth of basketball in Tanzania.

He noted that the success signals steady progress in the sport and urged other disciplines to strive for similar achievements on the international stage. “We also commend Mussa Mzenji for his significant investment in the team. This demonstrates the important role of the private sector in sports development. The government is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders willing to invest in sports, whether in clubs or academies. We also congratulate the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) for their efforts in achieving this success,” he said.

Dar City General Manager Simon Mirondo also praised the players and stakeholders for their role in the team’s historic qualification.

He described the competition as highly competitive, noting that wins over Johannesburg Giants and Nairobi City Thunders proved decisive.