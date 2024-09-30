Madina for Kenya Amateur Ladies strokes play golf event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's top female golfer, Madina Idd, is set to compete in this year’s Kenya Amateur Ladies Golf Open Stroke Play Championship, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from October 4 to 6.

Madina is preparing for the 54-hole event at the Vetlab Sports Club golf course, which was initially planned for May 3 to 5 at Karen Golf Club but was postponed due to floods.

Speaking to The Citizen, Madina shared that she is training hard ahead of the tournament, where she expects tough competition as the defending champion.

“I am now preparing for the event. It will be tough because I am the defending champion,” said Madina.

In last year’s event, Madina claimed the title with scores of 78, 74, and 70 over 54 holes at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. She secured her fifth title (following wins in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019) with 222 strokes, beating Kenya’s Channele Wangari, who finished with 224 strokes. Wangari recorded scores of 76, 74, and 74 in the competition, which featured 88 participants from Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda. Kenya's Naomi Wafula took third place with a total of 227 strokes (76, 78, and 73), while Joyce Wanjiru finished fourth with scores of 76, 81, and 75.

Kenya’s Mercy Nyanchama secured fifth place with a total of 235 strokes (77, 83, and 75).

Another Tanzanian golfer, Vicky Elias, finished in sixth place with a total of 242 strokes (80, 85, and 77), tying with Kenya’s Agnes Nyakio (80, 83, and 79).