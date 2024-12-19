Nkya leads Lina PG Tour as NCBA Bank announces sponsorship

Dar es Salaam. Renowned professional golfer Fadhyl Nkya led on day one of the Lina PG Tour that teed off yesterday on the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club golf course.

Nkya recorded 70 strokes on the first 18 holes, outperforming 57 other golfers competing in both professional and elite amateur categories.

The opening day also saw prominent golfers Nuru Mollel, Aidan Nziku, and Isaac Wanyeche tied with 71 strokes each, while Richard Mtweve secured fifth place with 72 strokes.

Meanwhile, NCBA Bank Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to golf development by sponsoring the Lina PG Tour, a prestigious tournament that celebrates the legacy of Lina Nkya.

Nkya, fondly known as the "Mother Golfer," was a trailblazer who championed women's participation in golf and continues to inspire future generations.

This sponsorship marks another milestone in an eventful year for NCBA Bank, which has consistently been at the forefront of promoting golf in Tanzania and across the region.

Speaking on the sponsorship, NCBA Tanzania’s Managing Director, Claver Serumaga, stated: “Lina Nkya’s legacy is a testament to the power of passion for and dedication to transforming lives.At NCBA, we are proud to support the Lina PG Tour, which not only honours her memory but also provides a platform to celebrate talent, inclusivity, and the spirit of competition. This aligns with our broader mission of empowering communities through sports and creating opportunities for growth and connection.”

The Lina PG Tour spans five tournaments held on premier golf courses across Tanzania, blending professional and amateur competition in a Pro-Am format.

As part of its sponsorship, NCBA Bank is providing essential support to ensure competitors have a seamless experience, including food and beverages for all attendees.

Beyond sports, NCBA Bank is also advancing environmental conservation initiatives tied to its NCBA Golf Series. This year, the series supported tree-planting efforts, reflecting the bank’s dual commitment to sustainability and sports development.