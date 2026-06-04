Serengeti Boys spur interest in Europe after Afcon heroics

Dar es Salaam. The Serengeti Boys have emerged as one of Africa’s most exciting youth football stories after their impressive run at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON U-17), where they reached the final, qualified for the Fifa U-17 World Cup, and collected several individual awards.

Their performances have now attracted growing interest from foreign clubs, particularly in Europe.

Midfielder Issa Chole was the standout player of the tournament, earning the Best Player of the Tournament award.

His consistency was evident from the group stages through to the final, where he controlled matches with maturity and confidence.

Chole also won two Man of the Match awards, first against Mozambique and later in the semifinal against Egypt, making him the most decorated player in that category.

His ability to win possession, read danger, distribute the ball, and connect defense with attack made him the heartbeat of the Tanzanian midfield.

Chole’s influence was especially important in high-pressure matches, including the semifinal against Egypt, where Tanzania held firm before winning 4–3 on penalties to secure a place in the final. His calmness and leadership helped the team remain organized even under sustained pressure.

Striker Athanas Adam also played a crucial role, finishing as the Top Scorer of the tournament with three goals. He scored once in the 3–0 group stage victory over Mozambique and added two more in the quarterfinal against Algeria.

His finishing ability gave Tanzania a reliable attacking edge in key moments.

Defensively and as a unit, Serengeti Boys were also recognized with the Fair Play award, having completed the tournament without receiving a red card and collecting only 14 yellow cards.

This reflected their discipline, teamwork, and tactical organization throughout the competition.

Coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu was praised for building a balanced and disciplined team capable of competing against some of Africa’s strongest youth sides.

Key contributions also came from goalkeeper Haji Abdullahi, captain Kassim Juma, and other squad members who helped maintain stability and structure across all matches.

Following their strong performances, several Serengeti Boys players have now attracted interest from foreign clubs, especially in Europe, where scouts are monitoring their development closely.

The exposure gained from the tournament has placed Tanzanian youth football in the international spotlight, with growing expectations that some players could soon move abroad.

Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paul Makonda confirmed that clubs have shown interest in signing the young talents but stressed that their development must be protected.

He warned that any transfers must guarantee playing time, ensuring players are not left on the bench and risk losing their progress.

The government, working with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), is also planning to send some players to France and Spain to gain further experience and improve their technical development before future international competitions.

Makonda further credited the team’s success to long-term investment in youth football under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, as well as improvements in academy systems across the country.