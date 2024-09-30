Singida, Azam FC drop points as league gathers momentum

Dar es Salaam. League leaders Singida Black Stars have dropped points for the first time in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League after a 1-1 draw against JKT Tanzania at the Liti Stadium in Singida.

The draw is the first for Singida Black Stars this season, as they had won four consecutive matches previously. The team took an early lead in the 15th minute when Elvis Rupia capitalized on a defensive error by JKT Tanzania.

However, JKT Tanzania responded in the 67th minute, with Wilson Nangu scoring from a well-placed pass by Shiza Kichuya.

Despite the draw, Singida Black Stars remain at the top of the league standings with 13 points from five matches, while JKT Tanzania are in the seventh place with seven points. Fountain Gate FC follow closely in second place, also with 13 points but from six matches.

In another match, Azam FC continued to struggle after a goalless draw against Mashujaa FC at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium. This follows their recent 2-0 loss to Simba SC at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Mashujaa FC held Azam FC in a match where both teams created several scoring opportunities but failed to convert any. Azam FC was looking to make up for their previous loss but could not secure the win.

In the league's lower standings, newly promoted KenGold FC sits at the bottom with only one point from six matches.

Kagera Sugar follows in 15th place with four points from four matches, while Pamba FC is in 14th place with the same four points.

Coastal Union of Tanga is in 13th place with four points, and Tanzania Prisons sits in 12th position, also with four points.