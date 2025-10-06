Sports spice Chinese Cultural event in Kawe

Dar es Salaam. The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Mzimuni, Kawe, where local residents and members of the Chinese community gathered to take part in a variety of cultural and sporting activities.

This year’s event left a lasting mark on Kawe, symbolizing not only cultural joy but also the growing friendship between Tanzanians and the Chinese people through sports, art, and culture.

The festivities featured several entertaining activities, including target games, music performances, traditional dances, and interactive community games that brought together participants of all ages.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional celebration in China, is held annually as a symbol of unity, love, and family togetherness.

For Chinese people living abroad, the day carries deep emotional significance, serving as a time to remember loved ones and celebrate shared bonds—even while far from home.

Organized by the China Communication Construction Company (CCC) Tanzania branch, the event allowed participants to make mooncakes, a traditional Chinese delicacy, and craft decorative lanterns.

Tanzanians and Chinese alike joined hands in celebration, demonstrating the close ties between the two nations.

Speaking during the event, Raia Nasoro, Chairman of Mzimuni local government in Kawe, praised the Chinese community for their continued efforts to strengthen relations with local residents.

“We, as Tanzanians, recognize our friendship with China. We collaborate in many areas of development, and we appreciate CCC for staying close to us and taking part in such joyful celebrations,” said Nasoro.

On his part, Li Hong Yin, Assistant Manager of CCC Tanzania, said the festival serves as a platform to enhance social interaction and cultural understanding between Chinese and Tanzanian communities.