Tanzania to host first ever Artemisia conference

Arusha. As global resistance to frontline malaria treatments rises, Tanzania is taking a leading role by hosting the inaugural International Symposium on Artemisia from October 8–10, 2025, in Arusha.

The three-day event will bring together more than 100 scientists and experts from over 30 countries to discuss the future of the Artemisia plant, famed for producing artemisinin—the key compound in the World Health Organization’s recommended first-line malaria treatment.

While artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) remain central to global malaria control, increasing resistance in some regions has prompted urgent calls for innovative solutions.

The symposium provides a platform to explore Artemisia’s broader potential, including its use in treating tuberculosis, schistosomiasis, reducing antibiotic use in livestock, and as a natural biopesticide in agriculture.

Tanzania’s hosting of the summit underscores its commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation in health and agriculture.

Experts headlining the event include Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe and Director General of the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority (TPHPA), Prof Joseph Ndunguru.