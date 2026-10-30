Tanzania golfers target All Africa Challenge Trophy title in Africa

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • The team will be led by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Timea Chongo, while Ayne Magombe will serve as team manager
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