Tanzania golfers target All Africa Challenge Trophy title in Africa

Dar e Salaam. Tanzania's national women's golf team have been challenged to win the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) and bring home the prestigious silverware as they prepare to represent the country in Abuja, Nigeria.

The team is scheduled to depart for Abuja on October 31 at 5pm, giving the golfers time to settle in and prepare for the championship, which runs from November 2 to 7, 2026

The championship will run from November 2 to 7 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, with the competitive rounds scheduled for November 4 to 6.

Twenty countries have confirmed participation, including hosts Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mauritius, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Gabon, Senegal and Togo.

The challenge was issued by National Sports Council (NSC) sports officer Petro Chelula during a flag handover ceremony ahead of the team's departure for the continental championship.

Chelula said the players must recognise the expectations of Tanzanians and approach the competition with determination, discipline and confidence as they seek to deliver a historic achievement.

He said the trio of Madina Idd, Neema Olomi and Hawa Wanyeche understood the responsibility of carrying the national flag and the country's expectations.

Chelula urged the golfers to remain focused, work collectively and demonstrate the fighting spirit required to compete against Africa's leading women's amateur golfers.

The team will be led by Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Timea Chongo, while Ayne Magombe will serve as team manager.

Chongo said the primary objective was to win the championship and restore Tanzania's reputation in African women's golf, insisting that the players had the experience and determination to challenge for the top prize.

She said the team was travelling to Abuja with a clear mission to turn previous near-successes into a championship victory and give Tanzanians something to celebrate.

The campaign has received backing from corporate partners, including CRDB Bank, Kago and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), whose support is expected to strengthen the team's preparations and participation in the continental competition.

Magombe expressed confidence in the squad, saying the players were ready for the challenge and had prepared themselves to compete against the continent's strongest teams.

She said the team would draw encouragement from its previous international performances and urged Tanzanians to support the golfers as they seek to make the country proud.

Madina, who will captain the side, also expressed confidence that the team would return home with positive results, promising a determined performance in Abuja.

She also won the individual title at the 2019 East and Central Africa Challenge Trophy with 220 strokes.