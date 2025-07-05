President Samia set for one-day visit to Comoros for independence celebrations

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to undertake a one-day working visit to the Union of the Comoros on Sunday, July 6, 2025, following an official invitation from Comorian President Azali Assoumani.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Deputy Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Shaaban Kissu, President Hassan will travel to Moroni to attend the 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations of the island nation.

The event will be held at Malouzini Omnisport Stadium, where President Hassan is expected to deliver a keynote address during the official ceremony.

“Since gaining independence in 1975, Comoros and Tanzania have continued to foster a fraternal and historic relationship, rooted in robust cooperation across economic and social sectors,” part of the statement reads, adding: “Tanzania remains a key development partner of the Comoros.”

The statement further emphasised that President Hassan’s visit highlights Tanzania’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its enduring diplomatic, historical, and brotherly ties with Comoros.