TGU Operations Manager Johnson represents Tanzania in 2026 Royal and Ancient Golf club scholarship

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has made a historic breakthrough on the global golf stage after Johnson John, Operations Manager of the Tanzania Golf Union, has been selected among 11 elite scholars for the 2026 The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews Scholarship marking the first time in history that Tanzania is represented in the program.

The scholarship, delivered by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, is a globally recognised leadership development program that identifies and nurtures emerging leaders across key areas of golf, including coaching, agronomy, data analytics, equipment engineering, club management, and sustainability.

This year’s cohort brings together participants from Tanzania, Ghana, China, Romania, Australia, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reflecting the program’s expanding global reach and influence in shaping the future of the sport.

"The program plays an important role in identifying and supporting the next generation of leaders who will help shape, unite and inspire the sport around the world," said chairman of the R & A Martin Hattrell,

Johnson who serves as Operations Manager at the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), described the selection as a defining milestone not only in his personal journey but also for the development of golf in Tanzania and Africa at large.

“I am honoured to be selected among the 2026 scholars. This opportunity strengthens my mission to expand access to golf, improve systems, and create pathways for young players across Africa,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Tanzania Golf Union, The Peninsula Club, and other stakeholders for their continuous support, noting that the scholarship will open doors for deeper international collaboration and development initiatives for the country.

Johnson is expected to travel to St Andrews, Scotland in August this year to participate in the scholars’ leadership conference. The scholarship is funded by members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

It also provides structured mentorship and access to a global network of golf professionals, strengthening knowledge exchange and supporting long-term career and industry impact.

The 2026 cohort will convene in St Andrews later this year for a leadership and networking forum aimed at deepening collaboration and advancing the global growth of the game.